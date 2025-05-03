'The Future Of Real Madrid': Carlo Ancelotti Singles Out 'Los Blancos' Star To Shower Praise As Rumors Of Exit Grow Larger

Amidst Real Madrid's failing form in the 2024-25 season, head coach Carlo Ancelotti and his position at the helm of the club has come under scrutiny. Real Madrid were eliminated in spectacular fashion from the UEFA Champions League after their quarterfinal matches against Arsenal. Real Madrid currently are second in the league and are trailing arch-rivals FC Barcelona. They also lost the finals of the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup that too against Barcelona, both times.

As the rumors of Ancelotti joining Brazil keep growing, he recently singled out a Real Madrid star and praised him.

Carlo Ancelotti Names The Player Who Will Be The Future Of Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti recently named Arda Guler as the future of Real Madrid and praised him heavily amidst rumors of Ancelotti leaving the club. He praised the qualities that the midfielder had learned and stated that he will be very important for Real Madrid in the future.

"Arda Güler has developed very well. He's become more prominent. In the future, he'll be even more important. He's showing quality and has more continuity in the game. I think he'll be a great midfielder, not just a winger. Arda Güler be a very important player for the future of Real Madrid, because there aren't many players at that level in midfield," said Carlo Ancelotti as he praised Arda Guler as a midfielder.

Carlo Ancelotti To Join Brazil After Real Madrid Stint?

Several reports have been coming in that the Brazil Football Federation are looking at Carlo Ancelotti as the next head coach for the national team. According to reports, Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil Football Team have already come to a verbal agreement and the current Real Madrid coach will join the Selecao at the end of the season.