Carlo Ancelotti To Leave Real Madrid Amid Exit Speculation? Report Suggests Italian Unlikely To Honour Contract Commitment

Carlo Ancelotti's future has been a hot topic. Following consecutive defeats against Valencia in the La Liga and Arsenal in the Champions League, Real Madrid have encountered difficult times, and pressure is piling on the Madrid manager.

Carlo Ancelotti Might Leave Real Madrid After Ongoing Season

As per reports, Carlo Ancelotti could leave the club at the end of this season. The Italian's current contract runs until 2026, but as per COPE (Defensa Central), he is very unlikely to honour his commitment for Los Blancos. Madrid are scheduled to face Alaves in the Spanish top flight and can not afford to make any more mistakes. They are currently six points adrift of table toppers Barcelona but can cut the gap to four points with a win.

In the Champions League, Madrid looked clueless as Arsenal controlled the proceedings from the first. Declan Rice's two brilliant free kicks inflicted a 3-0 defeat on the reigning Champions League holders, but had it not been for Thibaut Courtois in the goal, the result would have been far from painful for the visitors.

Real Madrid Can Still Salvage Their Season

Ancelotti has also been linked with the vacant Brazil managerial position, but the manager shuts down all the rumours with his insistence to stay at the club until 2026. As quoted by beinsports, he said, “That’s not a question I need to answer because the contract is very clear. I have one more year, and we’ll talk about the future as always at the end of the season.” Madrid can still salvage their season as they have had the knack of hitting the ground after losing the track for a while.

