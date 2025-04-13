Andre Onana Dropped From Manchester United Squad After Lyon Mistake, Altay Bayindir Set To Make Premier League Debut

Andre Onana has reportedly been dropped from the Manchester United squad, which will face Newcastle United on Sunday. The decision came in the aftermath of Onana's costly errors that led to Lyon's both goals in the Europa League. Altay Bayindir, who is yet to feature in the Premier League, could be in between the sticks against the Magpies.

Altay Bayindir To Replace Andre Onana Against Newcastle United

Bayindir recently returned from a long injury haul and has only played six games this season so far. As per Sky Sports, Ruben Amorim wants Onana to make his head clear after a complicated spell on and off the pitch. Apart from his on-field complications, Onana's wife encountered a horrible experience when she was the subject of a robbery in Manchester last month.

Andre Onana Has Been Error-prone

Erik ten Hag allowed David de Gea to depart Old Trafford and brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan. But the Cameroon international has been far from impressive, justifying his price tag. Amorium defended Onana after his howlers against Lyon in the Europa League. The match ended 2-2 and stakes will be pretty high in the return leg at the Old Trafford.

As quoted by India Today, Onana said, "If you look at the season I've made more mistakes than them during these last games and during these last months.

"There's nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help him, so the most important thing is to be natural and then when the time comes I will choose the best XI to play. But I'm really confident in Andre."

The Red Devils played out an impressive goalless draw against Manchester City in the last game. But Newcastle have been the team to beat this season and Bruno Fernandes and Co. need to better their performance in a bid to grind out a win.