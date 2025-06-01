Cars Torched, Hundreds Arrested As Clashes Erupt In Streets Of Paris After PSG's First-Ever UCL Title Win

Clashes broke out on the streets of Paris after PSG secured their first-ever UCL title win in Munich. Miscreants were seen vandalizing public areas and torching cars as fireworks were set off to cause chaos after the team's 5-0 win over Inter Milan. The law enforcement authorities were vigilant as they made several arrests for causing disorder in the city.

Clash In Paris Streets! Miscrenants Go Violent During PSG Fans' Celebration

Paris Saint-Germain has made history at the UEFA Champions League Final after defeating Inter Milan to capture their maiden UCL title. It was the Ligue 1 club's biggest victory to date, and the French football titans had picked a solid start from the game's first minute. PSG thwarted three-time champions Inter Milan by 5-0 as managed Luis Enrique lifted the title with valour. Paris came out to the streets to celebrate the victory at night as the supporters paraded peacefully after the club captured the biggest prize in the history of European club football. However, miscreants also let loose as clashes erupted around Paris, and the local police came in swift action to control the situation.

Nearly 300 people have been arrested after violent clashes broke out near the Parc des Princes stadium and Champs-Élysées Avenue. The celebrations took a drastic turn as multiple cars were set on fire, bus spots were vandalized, and fireworks were also set off unusually, as per BBC.

The law enforcement authorities had to intervene after crowds attempted to break into shops like Chanel and Foot Locker and also used a water cannon to stop crowds from heading towards Arc de Triomphe. Tear gas was also fired to dismantle the crowds.

Emmanuel Macron Ecstatic After PSG's Title Win

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed delight after Paris Saint-Germain clinched the UEFA Champions League title, expressing that Paris has become the capital of Europe tonight and they have made them proud.

“Champion my brother!” A glorious day for PSG! Well done, we are all proud. Paris, capital of Europe tonight," Emmanuel Macron tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].