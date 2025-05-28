Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Makes Huge Revelation Over Future of On-loan Manchester United Winger Jadon Sancho

When the Premier League's transfer window for the summer of 2024 shut, one of the biggest signings made by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was that of the loan move for Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

Sancho had not played his best football at United, but there was a feeling among many that he is a talented player whose skills could be unlocked by the right coach.

The English winger made a bright enough start to the season at Chelsea but as his form tapered off in the second half of the season, he found himself increasingly used as a substitute.

And ahead of the UEFA Conference League final, manager Maresca had an interesting update on the future of the on-loan United winger.

Maresca on Sancho's Future

The Italian admitted that no firm decision had yet been taken on Sancho, or any other player yet for that matter.

"It's not the moment, we have the final. Then in 24 hours, 48 hours, we're going to start to talk about the future. But at this moment, there is not any thought or any decision made on Jadon or any different players," he said ahead of the final.

Any decision, whether positive or negative, will be taken only after the season is fully over - which, in Chelsea's case, is after the final.

The Complicated Nature of The Loan Deal

It might seem out of place to discuss the future of a player on loan and in whose loan deal an obligation to buy the player was included.

However, multiple media reports have since made it clear that Chelsea can terminate the deal if they choose to pay United £5 million.