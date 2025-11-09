Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The La Liga Match Live In India?

Barcelona players argues with referee Miguel Sesma Espinosa during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona | Image: AP

Celta Vigo will host FC Barcelona in a clinical La Liga 2025-26 fixture, where both sides look to get a grasp of momentum as the season continues.

FC Barca is currently third in the standings after securing eight wins, two losses and a draw in the 11 matches they have played. Celta Vigo, on the other hand, will look into this match as a vital opportunity to take the titans down and also gain some key points.

The upcoming La Liga fixture would be crucial for both sides as they look to advance in the standings.

FC Barcelona To Visit Celta Vigo In A Pivotal La Liga Fixture

FC Barcelona has a significant threat as they have rotating squads due to key players' absence. Rapinha remains out of action, but the La Liga side will receive a boost with the return of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Defence remains a key issue for the Catalans, and manager Hansi Flick will look to tighten their roster to avoid any other setback.

Barca picked up a 3-1 win over Elche, which would give them a hope of resurgence. They would look to bounce back in Vigo.

Celta Vigo has been an unpredictable side due to their instances of brilliance. Despite being in the middle of the standings, they have been a dangerous side, who would have the home advantage in the upcoming clash.

The La Liga outfit would look to capitalise on FC Barca's weakness, and manager Claudio Giráldez would look to scrape out a win at home against a heavyweight side.

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona, La Liga Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Where Will The Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio de Balaídos in Vigo, Spain.

What Time Will The Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?