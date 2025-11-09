Florian Thauvin Replaces Injured Randal Kolo Muani In France’s Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Winger Florian Thauvin replaced injured forward Randal Kolo Muani in the France squad on Sunday for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Kolo Muani hurt his lower jaw playing for Tottenham against Manchester United on Saturday and was replaced at halftime. France coach Didier Deschamps replaced him after consulting national team doctor Franck Le Gall.

France hosts Ukraine in Paris next Thursday, on the 10th anniversary of the November 2015 terror attacks, and then is away to Azerbaijan three days later. Les Bleus will qualify for next year’s World Cup by beating Ukraine.

Kolo Muani has scored nine goals in 31 games for France, while Thauvin, who has been in good form for Lens this season, has two goals in 12 matches.