Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

Real Madrid will aim to avoid three defeats in a row when they take on Celta Vigo in a La Liga clash. Los Blancos have lost the lead to FC Barcelona and are currently trailing by four points, having played the same number of matches so far.

Ahead of their blockbuster Champions League clash against Manchester City, Madrid would hope to ease some pressure on Alvaro Arbeloa. Madrid are dealing with a number of injury issues as the likes of Raul Asencio and Eder Militao will not be available, while Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras are carrying suspensions, leaving just Antonio Rudiger as the last man standing in the defence.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga Live Streaming

When Will The Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

The Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place on Saturday, March 7.

At What Time Will The Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Start?

The Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

The Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place at Balaídos Stadium.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga Match?

Fans in India can watch the Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Live on TV?