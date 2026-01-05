Celtic Manager Wilfried Nancy Fired After 1 Month And 6 Losses

After six losses and one month, Wilfried Nancy’s brief and disastrous time as Celtic manager is over.

Just 33 days since he left Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer for Celtic, the club said Monday it “has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect.”

Paul Tisdale is also leaving as Celtic’s head of football operations, and there was no word on a new manager.

“A further update will be provided to supporters as soon as is practical,” the club added.

Advertisement

Nancy lost his first four games in charge, including a League Cup final, and six out of eight in total. His final outing was a 3-1 home loss to fierce Glasgow rival Rangers on Saturday in the Old Firm derby, the biggest match in Scottish soccer.

Advertisement

Nancy’s tenure ended up being slightly shorter than the interim stint of his predecessor, Martin O'Neill, who had taken charge following the departure of Brendan Rodgers on Oct. 27. Nancy was appointed on Dec. 3.