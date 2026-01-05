West Ham Signs Lazio Striker Valentin Castellanos As ‘Key Target’ For Under-Pressure Coach Nuno

West Ham signed Lazio striker Valentin “Taty” Castellanos on Monday in a move credited to under-pressure coach Nuno Espírito Santo.

In a potential sign of support for Nuno, the statement announcing Castellanos said he had been “identified as a key target by head coach Nuno Espírito Santo.”

In an interview on the club website, Castellanos was also asked about Nuno wanting him in the squad and quoted as saying: “The guys have welcomed me really well, the coach and all.”

Nuno has only been in charge since September, and there had been speculation about his future following Saturday’s 3-0 loss to previously winless Wolverhampton, which left the team 18th in the Premier League. West Ham next plays Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Castellanos joins on a four-and-a-half-year contract with an option for a further year, West Ham said, without confirming the transfer fee.

