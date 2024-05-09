Advertisement

Real Madrid struck again as they once again pulled off the great escape when they overturned a 1-0 late in added time thanks to a brace by substitute attacker Joselu and advanced to the Champions League final at the expense of Bayern Munich.

The win however was shrouded in controversy as a Bayern Munich's goal in the last minute of added time was disallowed by referee for offside. This sparked angry reactions from Bayern Munich players and manager Thomas Tuchel, with them suggesting it wouldn't have happened to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti did not take kindly to the comments of Real Madrid potentially cheating and gave an epic response to shut up Bayern Munich.

Also Read | 'This happens often in Madrid': Thomas Muller CLAIMS referee helped Real Madid ROB Bayern Munich

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti's epic response against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti in his post match press conference, made his feelings clear on the suggestions that referee helped Real Madrid.

Advertisement

📸 - Bayern Munich scored but it's OFFSIDE! pic.twitter.com/LsbOJ2mAS8 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad)

When he was made aware that Bayern Munich were complaining about the offside call, Carlo simply pointed to the fact that Real Madrid can also complain about Nacho's goal being disallowed and that Kimmich was the first one to initiate the contact.

Advertisement

“Bayern complaining about the offside? OK, then we complain about the cancelled goal of Nacho. Kimmich dived,” said Carlo Ancelotti in his post match press conference.

Carlo Ancelotti further suggested that the episode was simple to explain as if the referee would not have blown the whistle then Real Madrid would have kept on playing. But because the referee blew the whistle, Real Madrid stopped playing and hence Bayern Munich scored.

Advertisement

“The offside episode is simple to explain. Maybe it wasn't offside, but the referee whistled (before the goal) and we stopped playing. That's it,” said Carlo Ancelotti on the incident.

With this victory Real Madrid has advanced to the another Champions League final and awaiting at Wembley for Carlo Ancelotti and his troops will be Borussia Dortmund.