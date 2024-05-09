Advertisement

Real Madrid pulled off another miracle at the Santiago Bernabeu to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the dying seconds against Bayern Munich as on loan striker Joselu came off the bench to score a brace in 88th and 90+1 minutes to send the Spanish Champions to their 18th European Final.

However, all the headlines were stolen by a controversial referee mistake which went against Bayern Munich in the final minute of added time that has sparked a very angry reaction from manager Thomas Tuchel and veteran player Thomas Muller.

What was the Controversial call made by referee?

With Real Madrid up 2-1 and the clock exceeding the nine added minutes, Bayern Munich in a hail Mary attempt sent a long ball into the box.

As it turned out Thomas Muller and Mathijs De Ligt were in reception of the ball and the linesman put his flag up for offside. The referee blew his whistle but Bayern Munich continued their attack and scored.

📸 - Bayern Munich are FURIOUS!



THEY SAY IT'S NOT OFFSIDE! pic.twitter.com/xXkdiVx929 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad)

However, because the ref had already blown his whistle according to rules the VAR could not check that call. This angered Bayern Munich as they were absolutely livid that why did the linesman take his flag up and the referee blew knowing that these close calls go to VAR.

Thomas Muller accused Real Madrid of robbery

Veteran Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller was furious with the decision and pointed out that this continues to happen at Real Madrid. He alluded to the 2017 quarter final tie between the two sides when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid to send them through but two of his goals were offside.

📸 - Thomas Müller absolutely FURIOUS after the referee decided to blow the whistle before Matthijs de Ligt scored, instead of letting the play go on. pic.twitter.com/fGYwttryuS — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad)

"The referee's decision was strange. This happens often in Madrid, and it happened to me before with 2 Ronaldo offside goals. No one can explain this," said a furious Thomas Muller.

Thomas Tuchel agreed with Muller's notion

Thomas Tuchel was quick to claim that the decision was an absolute violation of rules in modern football. And went as far as to say of it was Real Madrid on the receiving end then it would not have been called.

“It was a disaster. An absolute disaster and it’s clear violation of the rules...It's against every rule... It is what it is, but that would not have happened on the other side," said Thomas Tuchel in his post match press conference.

Do you guys agree that referee favours Real Madrid or it was just a mistake and nothing corrupt or controversial? Let us know in the comments below.