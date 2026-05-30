Champions League Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Can Earn In Europe This Season?

Arsenal currently stand on the brink of history when they meet PSG in the much-anticipated Champions League final. The Gunners have already sealed the Premier League title and are on the verge of securing a historic double at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

How Much Arsenal Will Have Earned From Champions League This Season?

Arsenal have enjoyed a stellar run in the Champions League, having not lost a single match so far in this campaign. They will be up against PSG, which will be very eager to defend its Champions League crown. Champions League has always been a money-maker for clubs and this too lucrative prize money has been on offer.

Arsenal got richer by £16.14 million for just qualifying for the UCL league phase, while for winning eight out of eight group phase games, they received a cool £14.6 million. A bonus of £1.7 million has also been provided to the Gunners for finishing among the top eight, while a further £8.6 million has been awarded for finishing top of the table.

Mikel Arteta's side has got further richer after receiving a £9.5 million bonus for reaching the last 16, while they also pocketed a whopping £10.8 million for reaching the quarters. They further £13 million for breaching the semifinal mark and they have already guaranteed a £16 million payout for reaching the final. The sum will reach £21 million should they get the better of PSG in the summit clash.

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They will further receive a hefty payout from UEFA based on the country's market value and Coefficient rankings. They could receive to the tune of £39.9 million, the maximum a club can receive in the competition. They are also expected to get a huge chunk of the broadcast revenue.

Arsenal could finally receive a sensational £136 million as a total payout from the Champions League this season.