Champions League Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Can Earn In Europe This Season?
Arsenal will face off against PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday at Puskas Arena, Budapest. How much Arsenal have earned in prize money from the UCL this season?
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Arsenal currently stand on the brink of history when they meet PSG in the much-anticipated Champions League final. The Gunners have already sealed the Premier League title and are on the verge of securing a historic double at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
How Much Arsenal Will Have Earned From Champions League This Season?
Arsenal have enjoyed a stellar run in the Champions League, having not lost a single match so far in this campaign. They will be up against PSG, which will be very eager to defend its Champions League crown. Champions League has always been a money-maker for clubs and this too lucrative prize money has been on offer.
Arsenal got richer by £16.14 million for just qualifying for the UCL league phase, while for winning eight out of eight group phase games, they received a cool £14.6 million. A bonus of £1.7 million has also been provided to the Gunners for finishing among the top eight, while a further £8.6 million has been awarded for finishing top of the table.
Mikel Arteta's side has got further richer after receiving a £9.5 million bonus for reaching the last 16, while they also pocketed a whopping £10.8 million for reaching the quarters. They further £13 million for breaching the semifinal mark and they have already guaranteed a £16 million payout for reaching the final. The sum will reach £21 million should they get the better of PSG in the summit clash.
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They will further receive a hefty payout from UEFA based on the country's market value and Coefficient rankings. They could receive to the tune of £39.9 million, the maximum a club can receive in the competition. They are also expected to get a huge chunk of the broadcast revenue.
Arsenal could finally receive a sensational £136 million as a total payout from the Champions League this season.