Champions League Returns With Arsenal At Inter And Madrid, PSG And Manchester City All In Action

The Champions League resumes Tuesday after its winter break with Arsenal protecting the only 100% record, heading to Inter Milan and defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Manchester City seeking wins to close on automatic qualification.

Arsenal has six straight wins and needs a point to become the first team to secure a spot in the round of 16. After defeats to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, Inter, the heavily beaten finalist last season, dropped to sixth place and is looking to avoid three straight losses in the competition for the first time.

With only the top eight progressing directly to the last 16, many of Europe’s top teams are battling to avoid dropping into positions 9-24 and having to go through the playoffs.

Madrid, the record 15-time champion, is one of them in seventh place. On 12 points, the same as ninth-placed Liverpool, the Spanish giant hosts Monaco.

Advertisement

New Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa is in his third match at the helm and taking charge of a Champions League game for the first time. Star striker Kylian Mbappé will be playing against his first club.

Advertisement

With one point more, third-place PSG and fourth-place Manchester City, who face trips to Sporting Lisbon and Bodø/Glimt in northern Norway, respectively.

Both of the European heavyweights squeezed into the playoffs last season, so they are in a more comfortable position 12 months on, unless they lose surprisingly this week.

Of the 36 teams in the Champions League, 11 have changed coaches this season, and one more could go if Tottenham’s poor run of results continues when Borussia Dortmund visits.