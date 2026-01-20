Sporting CP vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

PSG players celebrate after scoring against Atalanta in the UCL | Image: AP

In the 7th matchweek of the Champions League, Sporting CP will host French champions PSG on January 21, 2026. Sitting third in the Champions League table with 13 points, PSG has the golden opportunity to secure a direct qualification to the round of 16 and keep the pressure on Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

PSG will come into the match after a 3-0 win against Lille in Ligue 1, where they sit in second position in the table with 42 points from their last 18 matches. However, the French club have won just one of their last three matches, including a goalless draw against Athletic Club.



On the other hand, Sporting CP currently sit at 14th position in the UCL with 10 points. The team would know that they would have everything to play for, as there is still a chance of finishing in the top 24 in the Champions League. A win against PSG could reignite their European campaign.

Sporting CP vs PSG Live Streaming Details

When will the match between Sporting CP and PSG take place?

The Champions League clash between Sporting CP and PSG will take place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Where will the Champions League match between Sporting CP and PSG take place?

The Champions League fixture between Sporting CP and PSG will take place at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon.

What time will the Champions League fixture start?

The Champions League fixture between Sporting CP and PSG will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the match between Sporting CP and PSG will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream Sporting CP vs PSG in India?