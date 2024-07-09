sb.scorecardresearch
Champions League runner-up Dortmund signs Germany defender Waldemar Anton from Stuttgart

Champions League runner-up Borussia Dortmund made Germany defender Waldemar Anton its first signing of the offseason on Monday, leaving Stuttgart needing a new captain for its return to top-level European competition next season.

Waldemar Anton
Germany's Waldemar Anton heads the ball during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart
