'Don't Test The GOAT': Charlotte FC Take A Playful Dig At Inter Miami After Lionel Messi Misses A Panenka Penalty In MLS

Lionel Messi missed a Panenka penalty and Idan Toklomati netted his first career hat-trick as FC Charlotte crushed Inter Miami 3-0 in an MLS encounter. With this win, Charlotte have secured a MLS playoff berth for the third consecut6ive season in a row while Inter Miami's playoff hopes took a tragic dive.

Lionel Messi Missed Penalty In Inter Miami Defeat

Messi has been Inter Miami's most influential player since his arrival in the US in 2023, but it was not his day. Messi was fouled inside the penalty box and after a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot. But the former FC Barcelona star decided to test Kristijan Kahlina with a Panenka chip through the middle. But the Croatian stood his ground strongly and denied the Inter Miami forward from finding the scoresheet.

Charlotte FC later took to social media and posted a clip of the penalty save to take a playful dig at Messi. They captioned it, “Don't test the GOAT.”

Charlotte FC Equalled MLS Regular Season Record

Miami enjoyed lion's share of possession but couldn't penetrate the Charlotte defence. On the other hand, the home side took advantage of Miami's sloppy play, and all three goals came from Inter Miami losing their momentum.

Charlotte have now equalled Seattle Sounders' record of nine straight wins in a single MLS season. This is Inter Miami's second defeat after being humbled by Seattle in the Leagues Cup final. The Herons now stand 8th in the Eastern Conference and can still qualify for the playoffs, but they need to hit the ground running fast and precisely.

Toklomati joined Andy Williams (1998) as the only players in MLS history aged 21 or younger to produce a goal contribution in seven-straight games. Toklomati aslo became the second player in Charlotte history to produce a regular-season hat trick, joining Daniel Ríos from 2022.