Chelsea and Manchester United Target Rising English Striker With Low Release Clause - Reports

The 2024-25 Premier League season isn't quite over yet, but Chelsea and Manchester United are already reportedly locked in a battle to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. The good news for both sides is that, as things stand, Delap may not be a prohibitively expensive option.
Two strikers both sides have been linked to are Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. However, both of them are expected to be expensive options.
Sesko, who has been doing well for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, is expected to cost around 67-70 million pounds. Gyokeres, who plies his trade for Sporting CP in Portugal and has played under current United manager Ruben Amorim, will cost a similar fee.
In that sense, Delap - who is aged just 22 and has scored 12 league goals in what has been a side struggling to compete in the Premier League - will be a better option as he is reportedly set to cost only 30 million pounds.
The reason Delap will be available for such a cheap price is because Ipswich are looking likely to be relegated from the Premier League by the end of this season.
There is reportedly a clause in Delap's contract which states that, should Ipswich drop out of the Premier League, he will be available for the above-mentioned fee.
It would lead to a host of clubs trying to sign him, especially since even the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are in need of a striker.
Manchester City, the club he left to join Ipswich, could also be an option - especially since they have a buyback clause.
However, given they have Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush as forward options, Delap seems unlikely to head back to his old club.
Newcastle United would also like a striker to back up Alexander Isak, and are known to see Delap as one of the options.
