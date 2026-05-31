Chelsea BRUTALLY Troll Arsenal After Gunner's UCL Heartbreak vs PSG

PSG vs Arsenal, UCL Final: It was a night to forget for Arsenal as their Champions League dream crashed against PSG on Sunday at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. In fact, minutes after the heartbreaking penalties, Chelsea took to X trying to milk this opportunity to mock their long-time rival, Arsenal. It was hilarious to see Chelsea posting an advertisement for their stadium tour, claiming it to be the 'London's Home of Trophies'. They used a carousal post featuring their Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea MOCK Arsenal

“Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies. 🏆Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now. ⭐️⭐️” Chelsea captioned the post.

Arsenal star Gabriel blew over a decisive penalty as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came back from a goal deficit to retain their European title on penalties after a 1-1 draw against the Gunners in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

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PSG scored four of their five penalties in the shootout, and Nuno Mendes blew out their only effort, while Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed two penalties for Arsenal in the final.

Kai Havertz gave the Gunners the early lead, only for Ousmane Dembélé to level from the penalty spot as the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

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Fresh off their first Premier League title in 22 years, the Gunners started strong and struck early. Leandro Trossard closed down a clearance, and Kai Havertz — who scored Chelsea’s winner against Man City in the 2021 final — broke through and rifled his finish high past Matvei Safonov from a tight angle.