Chelsea Set to Trim Bloated Squad as Two Players Set For Borussia Dortmund Move Before Transfer Window Closes - Report

The football season has well and truly gotten underway, but the transfer window is still open and many clubs are keen to sell unwanted players before it shuts. Premier League side Chelsea, who beat West Ham United 5-1 in their last game, are also close to seeing two players in Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Anselmino leave the side.

What's more, both are expected to join Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund - albeit in very different kinds of transfers.

While Chukwuemeka is set to join BVB on a permanent deal, Anselmino is going on a straight loan deal only and with no option or obligation to make the deal a permanent one.

Details of Chukwuemeka's Deal

The English attacking midfielder has struggled to break into the Chelsea side and has largely been sidelined by current manager Enzo Maresca, who has preferred other options in his favoured position.

However, his time at Chelsea will end after the side have reportedly agreed a deal worth €25m as well as with further add-ons that could take the total amount of the deal higher.

What's more, the deal also includes a sell-on clause that would ensure the London club get a certain amount of the transfer fee should the midfielder be sold by Dortmund during his time at the club.

The inclusion of the sell-on was reportedly one of the key parts to the deal, with Chelsea insistent on having it in the contract.

Loan Deal For Anselmino

However, the club were only keen to sanction a loan deal for Anselmino as he is seen as a key prospect and one who could be an option for the club in the coming years.

The 20-year-old joined Chelsea only last season from River Plate and has not played too many competitive games for them, only making his debut during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

But the club are keen to get him to a side that guarantees him plenty of game time, which is why he is being loaned to the German side who have a reputation of developing young talents.