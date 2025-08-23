Lionel Messi Appears In John Cena’s Instagram; 17-Time Champion Sends Cryptic Signal To The WWE Universe

John Cena, the 17-time World Champion, has sparked intrigue among the fans after sharing an image of a global football superstar.

The legendary WWE wrestler has posted an image of Lionel Messi on Instagram. The footballer's iconic jersey number was the highlight of the image, generating a lot of interest in the WWE Universe.

John Cena Shares Cryptic Message With Lionel Messi's Picture On Instagram

John Cena has surprised his fans with the content he shares on the social media platform Instagram. As mentioned on his bio, "These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation," it has done the job to keep the fans thinking about what his posts actually mean.

The leader of the Cenation is currently on his retirement tour with the WWE, with 2025 being the final year of his in-ring career. John Cena will call time on his illustrious wrestling career after that.

On Instagram, John Cena recently shared an image of Lionel Messi wearing an FC Barcelona kit. The Argentine's iconic jersey number ten is the centrepiece of the image, sparking curiosity among the fans about what the image interprets.

One possible message that John Cena is trying to say to the fans is that he will make ten more in-ring appearances on his retirement tour with the WWE, where he will be in action.

When Will John Cena's Final WWE Appearance Take Place?

John Cena is expected to make his final in-ring appearance on December 13. It would be his final WWE match, and after that, he would hang up his wrestling boots for good.

The match is reportedly expected to be on Saturday Night's Main Event in front of his home crowd in Boston, Massachusetts. The TD Garden could be the place where he would be in action for the last time.