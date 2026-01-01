Chelsea Coach Enzo Maresca On Brink Of Leaving Stamford Bridge After Breakdown In Relations With Club - Report

Chelsea may be forced to look for a new manager at the start of 2026, as multiple reports suggest that current manager Enzo Maresca might depart from the club after an alleged fallout with the club. As per the Guardian, the situation around the manager has been unpredictable for the past few weeks, and it is highly likely that Enzo Maresca might leave Stamford Bridge before the end of the week.

As per the Guardian, Chelsea are set to hold emergency talks regarding the Italian's position, and after the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, he will likely not be in charge of the Manchester City clash on the weekend. Notably, Maresca did speak to the press after the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth; instead, assistant coach Willy Caballero spoke to the media.

ALSO READ- Real Madrid Hit By Kylian Mbappe Injury Scare Ahead Of Spanish Super Cup Semifinal

Enzo Maresca Wants To Leave Chelsea

As per reports, the coach wishes to leave the Blues; however, it is unclear if he is willing to leave without a payoff, as his contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2029, with an option of an extra year.

Advertisement

Chelsea, who have only managed to secure one win in their last seven Premier League fixtures, dropped 15 points from winning positions in the league this season. Reports suggest Enzo Maresca's cryptic remarks about experiencing his “worst 48 hours” at the club after the victory over Everton on 13 December baffled the club and placed a strain on Maresca's relationship with the club.

Reports claim that a lack of involvement in transfer dealings has frustrated the manager, alongside the hierarchy's constant questioning of his tactics.

Advertisement

Chelsea's Plan If Enzo Maresca Decides To Leave