Real Madrid Hit By Kylian Mbappe Injury Scare Ahead Of Spanish Super Cup Semifinal

Real Madrid have been dealt a major injury ahead of a busy fixture pileup. Los Blancos will renew their La Liga campaign against Real Betis on January 4, followed by a Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia on January 8.

Real Madrid Suffer Kylian Mbappe Injury Scare

Kylian Mbappe has sustained a sprain in his left knee, Real Madrid have confirmed. Los Blancos didn't provide the exact details of the time frame of his return, but the player is expected to miss a couple of matches. As per L’Equipe, Mbappe is set to miss at least three weeks, including the much-awaited Super Copa semifinal.

The report also added Mbappé had been dealing with a lateral ligament problem in his knee for several weeks, and a Wednesday MRI confirmed a lesion requiring rest and treatment. Madrid issued a statement confirming the development. “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappé, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee. His progress will be monitored.”

Kylian Mbappe Has Been Real Madrid's Main Source Of Goals

Madrid ended 2025 in the second place and will welcome Real Betis in their first match of 2026. Xabi Alonso's team seems to have hit the right note in the last two games, but Mbappe's absence will be a huge concern. He recently levelled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring the most goals in a calendar year by a Real Madrid player. He has already found the net 29 times this season, including 18 goals in the Spanish top flight.

Advertisement

Madrid have been dealing with injury issues throughout the season and have had a number of players in the treatment room. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal and Federico Velverde are on the sidelines currently.

Advertisement