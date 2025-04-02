Ardent Real Madrid Fan Rafael Nadal Erupts In Celebration After Antonio Rudiger's Goal Against Real Sociedad | WATCH VIDEO

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid once again clinched a win over Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final in a style from Antonio Rudiger's late-minute goal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 2nd. The goal of Rudiger saw ardent Real Madrid fan and tennis legend Rafael Nadal erupt in celebration.

The second leg ended in a 4-4 draw against Real Sociedad. But the Los Merengues confirmed their Copa del Rey Final spot with an aggregate of 5-4.

The video of Rafael Nadal showing raw emotion and celebrating Rudiger's goal like a hardcore fan went viral on social media. The tennis legend was present at the Santiago Bernabeu along with his father, Sebastian Nadal, to watch the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final fixture.

Real Madrid conceded the first goal in the 16th minute against Real Sociedad. However, the hosts didn't take much time to make a solid comeback in the game. Endrick scored the equalizer in the 30th minute and brought the Los Blancos back into the game. The first half ended in 1-1.

In the second half, Madrid was unlucky as they conceded an own goal, giving Sociedad the advantage. The visitors were determined to clinch a win as Mikel Oyarzabal gave his side a 3-1 lead over Madrid. However, the host didn't loose hope and made the scoreline 3-3 with Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni's goal. Oyarzabal struck again for Sociedad and took the match into extra time.