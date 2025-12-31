Chelsea Justify Cole Palmer Substitution Despite Fan Backlash At Stamford Bridge

Despite Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's hopes to end 2025 with a win at home, his side failed to secure three points against Bournemouth as they drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. Two goals from long throws became Chelsea's undoing as they dropped more points at home.

Bournemouth player David Brooks knocked in a shot that had ricocheted off the home goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, from a ​long throw-in just six minutes into the game. Following this, Cole Palmer stepped to equalise from the penalty spot in the 15th minute of the game after a delayed VAR check for a foul in the box on Estevao by Antoine Semenyo.

Enzo Fernandez put The Blues in front in the 23rd minute of the game, which was again equalised by Justin Kluivert after taking advantage of a miscued header from Chelsea defender Trevoh ‍Chalobah. Following this, Chelsea were looking to find the back of the net once again to secure the three points.

However, they failed to do so, and instead, one of the goal scorers of the night was substituted off when the team needed him the most. Additionally, supporters at Stamford Bridge reacted furiously to Enzo Maresca's decision to substitute Cole Palmer in the 63rd minute of the match.

Advertisement

The Blues Defend Their Decision To Sub Off Cole Palmer

Taunts of "you don't know what you're doing" rained down on the home dugout when Cole Palmer, who had been one of his team's best players, was taken off in the 63rd minute as the hosts chased a winning goal to put an end to their poor Premier League form.

Advertisement

In the post-match interview, assistant coach Willy Caballero defended the decision, saying, "Any supporter wants to have the best players on the pitch. We want to have that as well. But Cole is coming from a long injury. In this case, we need to find a way to find the right substitutions to go for the game and also to look after the health of our players. We want to have them for the rest of the season."

Chelsea Are Currently Fifth In The Premier League Table