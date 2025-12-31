'We Know What We Want': Mikel Arteta Sends Warning Signs To Other Premier League Teams After Arsenal End 2025 On High

Arsenal have emerged as one of the biggest title contenders in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Premier League. With 14 wins from 19 games and 45 points, Arsenal have managed to stay on the top of the Premier League points table for a very long time now. The club's detractors still seem very hopeful that it will bottle the title race, but the team, under Mikel Arteta has shown that it is well on track to win the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Arteta's side have won four out of the last five Premier League games that they have played so far and they are closing 2025 on a high with a thumping 4-1 win against Aston Villa. The thumping win is nothing but a statement that Arsenal have sent out to their competition in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta Lays Down The Blueprint For Arsenal In 2026

Arsenal never looked back as soon as Gabriel Magalhaes scored for the Gunners just after the halftime. Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez did make a mistake, but it was enough for the in-form Arsenal players to open the floodgates for Villa. Before Aston Villa could know, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus found the back of the net which was enough to grind their high-flying opponents.

After the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed his team and said that his players have what it takes to win the Premier League. Arteta also added that the club makes him enjoy his work every day.

'Well, it has been a great 2025 on a personal and professional level. The way these guys, the club and the staff make me enjoy my work every single day is brilliant. In 2026, we know what we want. We will have to work really hard for it every single day, but I think we are on the right tracks for it,' said Arteta after the game.

Arsenal Continue To Dominate Premier League Points Table