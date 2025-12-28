Chelsea Launch Investigation After Aston Villa Bench Was Allegedly Targeted During Stamford Bridge Loss

Chelsea have launched an internal probe after it was reported that the Aston Villa bench was allegedly targeted at Stamford Bridge during their tense clash. As per the Goal, a projectile was launched at the Villa bench after the match from the Chelsea dugout.

Chelsea's defeat at home overshadowed the unsavory behaviour at the Villa bench after the final whistle of the match. As per reports, as the Aston Villa staff was celebrating their side's late comeback against the Blues, a plastic bottle was thrown toward their dugout area.

The bottle, which reportedly contained water, landed close to the Villa bench and splashed players and staff during their post-match celebrations. Additionally, the projectile was captured in the CCTV footage at Stamford Bridge, and with emotions already running high after the match, this prompted the visitors to file a complaint.

Chelsea To Cooperate With The Probing

Following the complaint, the club has come forward quickly to reveal that they will cooperate with Premier League authorities to identify the person responsible for the incident. Incidents, including objects thrown at the bench or technical areas, are treated very seriously by the Premier League, particularly when they are directed at a visiting team

Even with no injuries, this raises a huge question of security and crowd management in big Premier League teams. Clubs are expected to cooperate with the investigating authorities with CCTV footage and internal support. Notably, a failure to do so can result in fines or further sanctions for the club.

Aston Villa Makes A Comeback At Stamford Bridge