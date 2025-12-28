Atalanta vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India?

Inter Milan's players during the Italian Super Cup semi-final match against Bologna | Image: AP

Serie A 2025-2026: Atalanta will square off against Inter Milan in their upcoming Serie A 2025-2026 fixture on Monday, December 29, at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy.

The match between Atalanta and Inter Milan will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on Monday, December 29. The two teams have faced each other 30 times, out of which Inter clinched 15 wins, and Atalanta sealed five games. Meanwhile, 10 matches ended in a draw. The last time they faced Inter Milan clinched a 2-0 win over Atalanta in Serie A, on March 17, 2025.

Atalanta clinched four wins and conceded one defeat in their previous five fixture. They are coming into this match after a 1-0 win over Genoa on December 22. Atalanta hold the ninth place on the standings with 22 points from 16 matches in the league.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Inter Milan stand in the third place on the Serie 2025-26 table with 33 points from 15 matches. Inter have sealed three wins and suffered a defeat in their last five matches, while one game ended in a draw.

Advertisement

Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will take place on Monday, December 29.

Where will the Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match take place?

The Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 will take place at New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy.

What time will the Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match start?

The Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?

The Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live televised in India. The match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?