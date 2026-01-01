Chelsea Officially Part Ways With Enzo Maresca, No Replacement Announced

Chelsea have announced the departure of manager Enzo Maresca with immediate effect. The decision came following a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League.

An official Chelsea statement read, "Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

"During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

“We wish Enzo well for the future.”

Chelsea haven't announced a replacement yet, but Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior is leading the race to be Maresca's replacement. Chelsea are about to enter its busiest fixture period, starting with a game against Manchester City in the EPL.

Chelsea Have Had A Torrid Run

Maresca didn't address the post-match press conference after the Bournemouth game and his absence was explained due to illness. Maresca engineered a brilliant 3-0 win over FC Barcelona in the Champions League, but Chelsea's form nosedived after that.

They only managed to register a 2-0 win against Everton while playing out draws against Arsenal, Newcastle and Bournemouth (twice). Defeats against Aston Villa and Leeds United also made things difficult for the Blues. Maresca's departure means that since Todd Boehly took the club over, they have parted ways with 4 managers.