sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |

Published 10:55 IST, August 31st 2024

Chelsea offloads Sterling, set to sign Sancho and fails to bring in Osimhen on a wild deadline day

Chelsea offloaded Raheem Sterling to Arsenal on loan and was set to replace him in its bloated squad with fellow winger Jadon Sancho in a loan from Manchester United to complete its latest overhaul in a dramatic final few hours of the summer transfer window.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:55 IST, August 31st 2024