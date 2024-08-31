Published 10:55 IST, August 31st 2024
Chelsea offloads Sterling, set to sign Sancho and fails to bring in Osimhen on a wild deadline day
Chelsea offloaded Raheem Sterling to Arsenal on loan and was set to replace him in its bloated squad with fellow winger Jadon Sancho in a loan from Manchester United to complete its latest overhaul in a dramatic final few hours of the summer transfer window.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Raheem Sterling | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:55 IST, August 31st 2024