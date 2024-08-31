Published 10:55 IST, August 31st 2024

Chelsea offloads Sterling, set to sign Sancho and fails to bring in Osimhen on a wild deadline day

Chelsea offloaded Raheem Sterling to Arsenal on loan and was set to replace him in its bloated squad with fellow winger Jadon Sancho in a loan from Manchester United to complete its latest overhaul in a dramatic final few hours of the summer transfer window.