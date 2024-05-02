Chelsea FC likely give tribute to late Indian YouTuber 'Angry Rantman' at Stamford Bridge

Advertisement

The sudden demise of YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, widely known as Angry Rantman, left his family and followers in mourning. At the young age of 27, Saha passed away on the morning of April 17, sending shockwaves through the social media community. His health had been in decline following a surgery he underwent last month, marking a tragic turn of events for the vibrant online personality.

Chelsea to pay tribute to YouTuber Abhradeep Saha during Chelsea vs West Ham match

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea Football Club will pay tribute to the late, well-known Indian YouTuber Abhradeep Saha during their Premier League match versus West Ham. Journalist Tom Overend confirmed this homage on his official platform X. Overend conveyed his appreciation to everyone who helped organise this touching homage. Tom Overend on X.

"Announcement: I can confirm there will be a tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. He will be in the match programme, and there will be a tribute announcement at half-time. Thank you to everybody that shared and supported to help make this happen,"

Tragically, on April 17, Indian YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, also known as "Angry Rantman," died at the young age of 27. According to reports from multiple media sources, Saha's concealed health difficulties led to his admission at Bengaluru's Narayana Cardiac Hospital. He underwent open-heart surgery, but complications resulted in multiple organ failure, necessitating life support in the end. Saha's "Angry Rantman" persona had a sizable fan base at the time of his death, with over 129,000 Instagram followers and over 489,000 YouTube subscribers.