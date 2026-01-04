Chelsea To Launch Surprising Swoop For Premier League Manager After Enzo Maresca Departure: Report

Chelsea have been on a manager-hunting spree since they parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca in the midst of the season. The Blues are slated to take on Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League and U21 head coach Calum McFarlane will be in charge as the club continues its search for a suitable replacement.

Chelsea Have Been Linked WIth Premier League Manager

Maresca's 18-month reign came to an abrupt end after he reportedly had a difference in opinions with the hierarchy on a number of issues. Maresca led Chelsea to the Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles, but that didn't deter the management from pulling the plug.

Now it has emerged, Chelsea are considering approaching Eddie Howe for the vacant job. As per the Express, Chelsea have approached the Newcastle United manager and have held talks with his entourage over a possible move. Howe is regarded asone of the highly touted British managers and has already spent more than four years at St James' Park.

But the Magpies are at a very crucial juncture of the season and are still competing for multiple trophies. Howe would get a significant hike in his compensation should he accept the Chelsea job.

Enzo Maresca's Departure Could Derails Chelsea's Season

Liam Rosenior is also leading the race for the Chelsea managerial position. The Strasbourg manager has been linked with the job, and the Ligue 1 team has the same ownership as Chelsea. The Blues have entered a crucial phase of the season and cannot afford to lose more ground.

