Chelsea To Sack Liam Rosenior? Crisis Emerges As Report Makes Shocking Reveal Ahead Of PSG Clash In Champions League

Chelsea have struggled to withstand pressure since Liam Rosenior took charge after Enzo Maresca left the club earlier this year. Despite guiding the club to a FIFA Club World Cup title and a top-four finish in the Premier League, the Italian chose to leave the club due to his differences with the hierarchy, as per reports.

Chelsea Considering Sacking Liam Rosenior

Chelsea haven't been consistent since Rosenior has been at the helm, and the defeat to Newcastle United has further complicated things for the manager as things stand. They have a mountain to climb in the Champions League as they aim to reverse a three-goal deficit against PSG at Stamford Bridge.

As per Sky Sports Switzerland, Rosenior's future as the Chelsea manager is looking bleak. The report claimed that the Chelsea hierarchy is not very impressed with the way he has handled things at the club and he might not be in charge next season. The Blues are currently three points adrift from the top four and have entered the crucial part of the EPL campaign.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are their opponents among the last eight games and the race for the Champions League is heating up. Rosenior led Chelsea to seven wins out of the first nine games. But losses to PSG and Newcastle raised questions over his authority.

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Bruno Fernandes Has Excelled For Manchester United

Manchester United's 3-1 win over Aston Villa meant they are now six points clear of Chelsea and are sitting comfortably in the 3rd place. The Red Devils have overturned their current form and have looked a different side under the tutelage of Michael Carrick. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha have been pivotal as they have been amongst the goals.

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Bruno recorded his 16th assist against Villa and in the proceedings, became the only United player with the most number of assists in a single Premier League campaign. He can still surpass Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry, who share the joint highest record of the most Premier League assists, 20, in a single season.