Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly Match In India?

Chelsea FC will commence their pre-season action in 2025 against Bundesliga titans Bayer Leverkusen. It would be the first time that the Blues will be back in action since winning the FIFA Club World Cup.

The pre-season clash against Bayer Leverkusen would help them analyse the players and evaluate the squad as per their strategy ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Chelsea and Bayer would be a titanic clash in London, as both sides have had positive outcomes in the matches they have played. Leverkusen are the Bundesliga runner-ups, while the Blues have been on a title-winning spree lately.

Chelsea FC has been on a solid streak after securing clinical wins in its past five matches. The Blues defeated UEFA Champions Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to become the FIFA Club World Cup Champions.

The Premier League side has also won the UEFA Conference League during the 2024-25 season. They would look to bank on the momentum in securing more wins in the club friendlies.

Manager Enzo Maresca would be confident as they begin their pre-season against a Bundesliga giant.

Bayer Leverkusen has been dominant in their past three games with big wins over Pisa, Fortuna Sittard and Bochum.

As Bundesliga runner-ups, the Erik ten Hag-led side would be a force to reckon with in the pre-season friendlies, and they could pose a massive challenge to Chelsea while playing away from home.

When Will the Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen Club Friendlies Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen club friendlies match will take place on Friday, August 08, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST.

Where Will the Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen Club Friendlies Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen club friendlies match will take place at the Stamford Bridge in London.

