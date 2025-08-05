Will Lionel Messi Feature Against Pumas UNAM In Leagues Cup? Inter Miami Manager Javier Mascherano Offers Crucial Injury Update

Inter Miami won't have the service of Lionel Messi when they take on Pumas UNAM in the League Cup at the Chase Stadium, manager Javier Mascherano has confirmed. Messi had a muscle injury during the last Leagues Cup fixture against Necaxa and had to leave the pitch very early, raising further concern over his availability for the MLS side.

Lionel Messi Suffered A Muscle Injury In Leagues Cup

Inter Miami had earlier confirmed that the Argentine star had undergone tests to determine the extent of his injury after he was the subject of a challenge from a couple of Necaxa defenders. Messi looked disappointed and sat on the pitch before he was extended before he was attended by the Inter Miami medical team. The 38-year-old didn't arrive in the dugout and went straight ahead to the locker room.

As quoted by ESPN, Mascherano said at the press conference, "Yes, I spoke to him. Well, the club issued a statement that was very clear. It's a slight injury, within the bad news, it's good news.

"We don't like to estimate a return, especially in Leo's [case]. He usually recovers very well from injuries and above all, normally does with speed. So we will see, but clearly for tomorrow he is unavailable. But then we will see how he feels, how he progresses."

Will Lionel Messi Leave Inter Miami?