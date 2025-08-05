Will Lionel Messi Feature Against Pumas UNAM In Leagues Cup? Inter Miami Manager Javier Mascherano Offers Crucial Injury Update

Updated 5 August 2025 at 23:47 IST
Inter Miami won't have the service of Lionel Messi when they take on Pumas UNAM in the League Cup at the Chase Stadium, manager Javier Mascherano has confirmed. Messi had a muscle injury during the last Leagues Cup fixture against Necaxa and had to leave the pitch very early, raising further concern over his availability for the MLS side.
Inter Miami had earlier confirmed that the Argentine star had undergone tests to determine the extent of his injury after he was the subject of a challenge from a couple of Necaxa defenders. Messi looked disappointed and sat on the pitch before he was extended before he was attended by the Inter Miami medical team. The 38-year-old didn't arrive in the dugout and went straight ahead to the locker room.
As quoted by ESPN, Mascherano said at the press conference, "Yes, I spoke to him. Well, the club issued a statement that was very clear. It's a slight injury, within the bad news, it's good news.
"We don't like to estimate a return, especially in Leo's [case]. He usually recovers very well from injuries and above all, normally does with speed. So we will see, but clearly for tomorrow he is unavailable. But then we will see how he feels, how he progresses."
Also Read: Rangdajied United Fall Short As Nasir Yasa Clinches Win For Malaysian Armed Forces In Durand Cup 2025
Messi has been the subject of a transfer debate as his current contract is scheduled to expire in December this year and the player hasn't committed to a new contract with Inter Miami as it stands. Messi arrived in MLS in 2023 and had an instant impact as his presence boosted both Inter Miami and MLS economically. He has been linked with a return to FC Barcelona and Cesc Fabregas' Como. But according to Marca, Messi is all set to pen a new three-year deal with Inter Miami, which will keep him at the club till he turns 41.
Published 5 August 2025 at 23:47 IST