Chelsea vs Benfica Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League in India?

Jose Mourinho is back in his old stomping ground as Chelsea are all set to host Benfica in the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge. This will be Mourinho's 4th game in charge and he is expected to be welcomed wholeheartedly when he takes the seat in the dugout.

Chelsea lost to Bayern Munich in their last UCL fixture and cannot afford any more slip-ups. The Blues also received a hammering in the Premier League at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion and will look to bounce back to winning ways.

Chelsea will have to do the job without their star player, Cole Palmer, who has been ruled out for a prolonged period. Under Mourinho's watch, Benfica are unbeaten in the last three matches, and given his record in the Champions League, they will definitely fancy their chances.

Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming



When will the Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 1.

Where will the Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match start?

The Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match?

The Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match?