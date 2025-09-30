FC Barcelona Director Addresses Marcus Rashford Transfer Speculation: 'If We Want Him...'

Marcus Rashford has been an instant hit since he joined FC Barcelona on loan from Manchester United in the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old fell down in the pecking order under Ruben Amorim and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

FC Barcelona Director Deco Breaks Silence On Marcus Rashford Transfer Strategy

A Manchester United academy product, Rashford, has already registered his name on the score sheet in the Champions League with a brace against Newcastle United, while he has also been involved with a goal in the last four La Liga games.

Rashford's senior debut came back in 2016 under Louis van Gaal and quickly became one of the fan favourites. But with United undergoing a summer overhaul, he ended up at Barcelona and has made a good start to life. The Catalans reportedly have an option to make the deal permanent for a £26 million fee, and a widespread speculation suggested that they might have to pay a penalty if they don't take up that option.

But Barcelona sporting director Deco denied any such clause, insisting they have yet to take a call on Rashford's future. In an interaction with Mundo Deportivo, he said, "He's on a simple loan, there's no penalty, and if we want him, we have an option to buy.

“It's too early to talk about decisions for next season, but what matters is that we're happy with him. What we thought he could bring to us, he's bringing.”

Marcus Rashford Eyes A Spot In England's World Cup Squad