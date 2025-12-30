Chelsea vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action against Aston Villa in the Premier League | Image: X/@ChelseaFC

Premier League 2025-2026: Chelsea will square off against Bournemouth in the forthcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at Stamford Bridge in London on Wednesday, December 31.

The match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will kick off at 1 AM IST on Wednesday, December 31. The two teams have played each other 20 times, out of which Chelsea have sealed 12 matches, and Bournemouth have clinched four games. Meanwhile, four matches ended in a draw. The last time the two faced each other on January 15, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea have clinched just two wins and conceded two defeats in their previous five matches. Meanwhile, one game ended in a draw. The Blues are coming into this match after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on December 27. Chelsea hold the fifth place on the Premier League 2025-26 standings with 29 points from 18 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Bournemouth have failed to clinch a single win in their last five matches. Bournemouth are coming into this match after a 4-1 defeat to Brentford on December 27. Bournemouth hold the 15th place on the standings with 22 points from 18 matches.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Handed Major Injury Boost Ahead Of Aston Villa Showdown At Emirates

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Wednesday, December 31.

Where will the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 1 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match?