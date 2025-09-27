Chelsea vs Brighton Albion Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League: Chelsea will play against Brighton Albion in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at Stamford Bridge in London, on Saturday, September 27.

The match between Chelsea and Brighton is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Chelsea and Brighton have faced each other 21 times so far. Out of 21 games, Chelsea clinched 11 wins and Brighton sealed five victories. Meanwhile, five matches ended in a draw.

Chelsea had a disappointing last five matches, clinching only two wins and conceding two defeats. In their previous match at the Carabao Cup, Chelsea clinched a narrow 2-1 victory over Lincoln City. Currently, Chelsea hold the sixth place on the Premier League standings with eight points from five matches, trailing leaders Liverpool by seven points.

On the other hand, Brighton Albion clinched three wins in their previous five matches and conceded just one defeat. Brighton are coming into this fixture after sealing a convincing 6-0 triumph over Barnsley in the EFL third round fixture. The Seagulls hold 15th place in the standings with five points from five matches.

Chelsea vs Brighton Albion, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming

When will the Chelsea vs Brighton Albion Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Albion Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, September 27.

Where will the Chelsea vs Brighton Albion Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Albion Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Brighton Albion Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Albion Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Brighton Albion Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Albion Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brighton Albion Premier League 2025-2026 match?