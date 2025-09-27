Premier League Matchweek 6: Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures, Live Streaming Details And The Arsenal vs Newcastle United Game

After five weeks in the ongoing Premier League 2025/26, 'The Reds', aka Liverpool, is the only team that is still undefeated. Arne Slot's men have acquired 15 points from all the five games that they have played so far. Liverpool will now play Crystal Palace in their next game. Chelsea, on the other hand, have started to lose their way a bit after their 2-1 loss against Manchester United last week. They play Brighton and Hove Albion, and a crucial three points will propel them to the top two, till the time Spurs play.

Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur have a lot to look forward to in Matchweek Six. They have 10 points from five matches, and they will now lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers, a game which they are being considered as favourites to win. Arsenal and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw last week. Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are in dire need to do something that can turn their team's fortunes around.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United might've gathered some confidence from their last game against Chelsea. Despite being reduced to 10 men, the 'Red Devils' put on a great show, and they will now lock horns with Brentford to kick off the sixth matchweek.

Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Six

Saturday, September 27, 2025

5 PM: Brentford vs Manchester United

7:30 PM: Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion

7:30 PM: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

7:30 PM: Leeds United vs Bournemouth

7:30 PM: Manchester City vs Burnley

10:00 PM: Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland

Sunday, September 28, 2025

12:30 AM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

12:30 AM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

6:30 PM: Aston Villa vs Fulham

9 PM: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

12:30 AM: Everton vs West Ham United

