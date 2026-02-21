Chelsea vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?

With hopes of sealing two consecutive victories, Burnley will travel to Stamford Bridge, London, on February 21, 2026, to face Chelsea in a Premier League clash. Notably, Burnley came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in their last Premier League fixture and would look for their first win against Chelsea in nine years.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have put together a nice run under new manager Liam Rosenior since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in January. Rosenior's side has remained unbeaten in their last five Premier League outings. Notably, the Blues have won seven of their last nine matches in all competitions, with the only defeat against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Semi-final.

Burnley, on the other hand, snapped their 16-game winless streak in the league with a comeback win against Crystal Palace. However, they faced a heartbreak at the weekend as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by League One club, Mansfield Town.

Chelsea vs Burnley Live Streaming Details

When will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley will be played on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Where will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley take place?

The Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London.

At what time will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley kick off?

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Burnley is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea and Burnley Premier League clash in India?

The Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley in India?