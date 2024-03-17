Advertisement

In the FA Cup quarter-finals clash at 6:15 pm today, Chelsea faces Leicester City. Chelsea holds a strong record, while Leicester aims to continue their recent positive form at Stamford Bridge. With Chelsea's dominance in quarter-finals and home games, and Leicester's triumph in their last quarter-final, the match promises intense action and high stakes at Stamford Bridge.

When and where will Chelsea vs Leicester City take place?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Leicester City will be on Sunday; 17 March 2024, 12:45 AM (GMT); 6:15 PM (IST) at the Stamford Bridge.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Leicester City in India?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Leicester City will be telecasted in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream Chelsea vs Leicester City in India?

You can livestream this match on Sony Liv.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo clinches victory for Al-Nassr against Al-Ahli

Advertisement

How to watch the live stream of Chelsea vs Leicester City in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Where and how to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Leicester City in the USA?

You can watch Chelsea vs Leicester City live on ESPN+.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Leicester City Potential Line-ups

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Mudryk, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson

Advertisement

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Winks; Fatawu, Akgun, Mavididi; Daka