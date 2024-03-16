Advertisement

In a tightly contested match today in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr emerged victorious over Al-Ahli Saudi with a 1-0 scoreline. The lone goal came from Cristiano Ronaldo in the 68th minute through a penalty kick. Al-Nassr dominated possession with 61% compared to Al-Ahli Saudi's 39%. The match featured a total of 10 shots by Al-Ahli Saudi against 4 by Al-Nassr, with 3 shots on target for Al-Ahli Saudi and 1 for Al-Nassr. Both teams received 2 yellow cards each. Al-Nassr secured the win, maintaining their strong position in the league standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal saves Al-Nassr again in the Saudi Pro League

In a pivotal 1-0 victory over Al Ahli on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo once again shown his ability by scoring for Al Nassr, securing their second-place standing in the Saudi Pro League.

Following a VAR review that certified a foul in the Al Ahli penalty area, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke the tie with a masterful penalty kick in the 68th minute.

With 50 goals in 58 games in the Saudi Pro League, Asian Champions League, King's Cup, Super Cup, and Arab Club Champions Cup, Ronaldo has reached a significant milestone in his career. After a turbulent exit from Manchester United, Ronaldo set off on a voyage with Al Nassr towards the end of 2022.

The 39-year-old Portuguese attacker was unfazed by an early goal that was disallowed for offside in the first half. Remarkably, Roberto Firmino, the former great player for Liverpool, suffered a similar fate when his Al Ahli goal was invalidated.

With the triumph, Al Nassr's run of poor results came to a stop. Earlier in the week, the team lost to Al Ain in the Asian Champions League and fell behind league leaders Al Hilal.

Even with one more game remaining, Al Nassr is now nine points behind Al Hilal. There will be fierce competition in the Saudi Pro League rankings as Al Ahli, in third place, is nine points behind.