Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Both Chelsea and Liverpool will have a point to prove when they face off against each other in the Premier League. Both teams are coming on the back of a defeat, and the onus will be on defending champions Liverpool to turn the tide in their favour.

Liverpool will be without their No. 1 custodian, Alisson, who injured himself during the EPL defeat against Crystal Palace. Hugo Ekitike also suffered an injury, and it remains to be seen whether Arne Slot includes him in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will also be without Cole Palmer, who has been ruled out for a few weeks. The Blues have a long injury list, which includes the likes of Liam Delap, Levi Colwill, and Tosin Adarabioyo, among others. The Londoners are currently 9th in the EPL table and can enter the top half.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match will take place on Saturday, October 4.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League Match start?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League Match will start at 10 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League Match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League Match?