Manchester United vs Sunderland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Manchester United will host Sunderland in a must-win Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday. Ruben Amorim is under dire pressure to deliver after the shocking Brentford defeat in the last match.

United are currently 14th in the points table with seven points and can move into the top half with a win. Amorim has been boosted by the return of Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia, but Noussair Mazraoui will not be available. Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty against the Bees, and Brentford piled more misery while adding a third goal in the extra time.

Reports suggested co-owner Jim Ratcliffe doesn't want to hurry a decision and will put his faith in the Portuguese manager. With no European football this season, United could use this to their advantage this season.

Manchester United vs Sunderland Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs Sunderland Premier League Match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Sunderland Premier League match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Manchester United vs Sunderland Premier League match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Sunderland Premier League match in India?