Chelsea will host Manchester United in a crunch Premier League match, which could decide the top four race. Chelsea have encountered a dip in form as coach Liam Rosenior has led the Blues to just one win in their last 7 top flight games. With the season entering its business end, Chelsea must ensure a top-five finish to ensure a Champions League spot next season.

Manchester United are going through a mini injury crisis as Miachel carrick only has one senior defender available for this game. Both Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are unavailable due to suspension while Leny Yoro hasn't travelled with the squad after sustaining an injury. Ayden Heaven is likely to be paired with Luke Shaw at the heart of the defence.

For Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez is back after serving a two-game suspension, and it remains to be seen whether he features from the start against the Red Devils.

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League Match take place?

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The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place on Sunday, April 19.

Where will the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match take place?

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The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match start?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 12 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match?