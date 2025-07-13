Chelsea vs PSG: US President Donald Trump Set To Grace FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final At MetLife Stadium

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: The US President Donald Trump will attend the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup final match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The final match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, July 14th.

Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump To Grace FIFA CWC 2025 Final

The US President will be accompanied by the First Lady, Melania Trump, at the FIFA Club World Cup final match.

According to AP, Donald Trump and the first lady will travel from their golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to East Rutherford, 40 miles away, just to attend the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final at the MetLife Stadium.

Can Chelsea Bury Down PSG Challenge?

Chelsea and PSG have faced eight times in total. Out of which, Chelsea clinched just one game. On the other hand, PSG sealed three matches. Meanwhile, four matches ended in a draw.

The last time the two teams faced each other in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2015-2016 Round of 16 clash, where the Paris-based club sealed a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

In the 2024-2025 season, Chelsea won the UEFA Conference League after beating Real Betis by 4-1. On the other hand, PSG clinched the UEFA Champions League 2024-2025 after beating Inter Milan in the Final.

Chelsea confirmed their spot in the Final of the Club World Cup 2025 after beating Fluminense by 2-0 in the semi-final. The English club was placed in Group D of the FIFA CWC 2025, alongside Flamengo, Esperance, and LAFC.

In the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Chelsea clinched just one defeat, which came against Flamengo in the group stage when the Brazilian side clinched a 3-1 win over the London side.