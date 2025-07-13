FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final, Chelsea vs PSG - From Live Streaming to Predicted XI, Here's All You Need to Know

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final will be a must-watch Chelsea vs PSG game. | Image: AP

The almost month-long FIFA Club World Cup 2025 comes to a close with a blockbuster football match that sees Paris Saint-Germain - or PSG for short - take on Chelsea in the final that will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to be crowned the first club world champions of the expanded format tournament.

Both teams experienced a degree of success - PSG won the treble for the first time in their history, winning the Ligue 1 title as well as the Coupe de France and a maiden UEFA Champions League title.

Chelsea, on the other hand, won their first-ever UEFA Conference League title and have made a surprise run to the final - aided to some extent by being on the easier side of the draw come the knockout stages.

Ahead of the huge match, we take a look at the major things you need to know - from live streaming details, predicted XIs and much more.

When and Where Will The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final Take Place?

The final is scheduled for July 13 (Sunday) and the Chelsea vs PSG match takes place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the same venue that hosted the semi-final games.

For fans in the Indian subcontinent, the match begins on July 14 (Monday) as the match starts at 12:30 AM IST.

Squad News For Chelsea vs PSG Final

Chelsea have several injury absentees as Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo and Benoit Badiashille are all unavailable due to various injury issues.

The good news is Moises Caicedo will be fit for the final, and Levi Colwill and Liam Delap will both be available for selection after serving one-match suspensions.

For PSG, they are going to be without Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, both of whom picked up red cards in the quarterfinals but there are no injury issues for them.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James (C), Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Nkunku; Pedro

Predicted PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue

Where Will The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final Be Shown on TV And Live Streaming?

The bad news for football fans is that the match will not be shown on TV anywhere in the Indian subcontinent.