Chelsea vs Sunderland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Chelsea will lock horns with Sunderland in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 match at Stamford Bridge in London, on Saturday, October 25.

The match between Chelsea and Sunderland will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Chelsea and Sunderland faced 15 times against each other, out of which the Blues clinched 10 wins and the Black Cats sealed four matches. Meanwhile, only one match ended in a draw.

The last time Chelsea faced Sunderland was back in 2017, when Chelsea clinched a 5-1 win over The Black Cats.

Chelsea have clinched four wins and one defeat in their previous five matches. The Blues are coming into this match after a 5-1 win over Ajax in their UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026 fixture. Chelsea hold the fifth place on the Premier League standings with 14 points after playing eight matches so far.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sunderland sealed two wins and one defeat in their past five matches. Sunderland are coming into this match after a 2-0 victory over Wolves in their previous Premier League match. The Black Cats hold seventh place on the Premier League table with 14 points after playing eight matches.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming

When will the Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, October 25.

Where will the Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match?