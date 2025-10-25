Republic World
Updated 25 October 2025 at 12:30 IST

Premier League Matchweek 9: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League points table courtesy of three consecutive dominant performances. Heading into matchweek nine, Arsenal will like to remain on the top spot

Jishu Bhattacharya
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, Liverpool's Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, Liverpool's Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley | Image: Associated Press
Followed by a grueling week of the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League is back with crucial Matchweek Nine. Arsenal, with 19 points to their name, are at the top of the table, whereas Manchester City are in the second spot with 16 points to their name. Defending champions Liverpool lost three consecutive matches, and they now find themselves at the fourth spot.

Arne Slot's men recently beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the ongoing UEFA Champions League, and they might have gained some confidence. Manchester United, on the other hand, have finally started to find some groove under Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils won consecutive matches for the first time in the Amorim era. Manchester United had defeated Liverpool in their previous outing, and they will now lock horns with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal have continued to impress, and it looks like that they have shifted to the next gear. Currently at the top of the Premier League table, the Gunners defeated Atletico Madrid 4-0. Arsenal have a dominant record of losing only two of their 70 home Premier League matches while sitting at the top of the table, but they will be wary of the threat that Crystal Palace possess.

Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Nine

Saturday, October 25, 2025

  • 7:30 PM: Chelsea vs Sunderland
  • 7:30 PM: Newcastle United vs Fulham
  • 10 PM: Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Sunday, October 26, 2025

  • 12:30 AM: Brentford vs Liverpool
  • 7:30 PM: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
  • 7:30 PM: Aston Villa vs Manchester City
  • 7:30 PM: Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
  • 7:30 PM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
  • 10 PM: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Nine

Fans can catch all the action of the upcoming Matchweek Nine on the Star Sports channels or stream them on the Disney+ Hotstar application or website. International users can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.

