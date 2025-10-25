Premier League Matchweek 9: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

Followed by a grueling week of the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League is back with crucial Matchweek Nine. Arsenal, with 19 points to their name, are at the top of the table, whereas Manchester City are in the second spot with 16 points to their name. Defending champions Liverpool lost three consecutive matches, and they now find themselves at the fourth spot.

Arne Slot's men recently beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the ongoing UEFA Champions League, and they might have gained some confidence. Manchester United, on the other hand, have finally started to find some groove under Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils won consecutive matches for the first time in the Amorim era. Manchester United had defeated Liverpool in their previous outing, and they will now lock horns with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal have continued to impress, and it looks like that they have shifted to the next gear. Currently at the top of the Premier League table, the Gunners defeated Atletico Madrid 4-0. Arsenal have a dominant record of losing only two of their 70 home Premier League matches while sitting at the top of the table, but they will be wary of the threat that Crystal Palace possess.

Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Nine

Saturday, October 25, 2025

7:30 PM: Chelsea vs Sunderland

Sunday, October 26, 2025

12:30 AM: Brentford vs Liverpool

Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Nine